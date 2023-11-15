Deion Sanders says he's impressed by the fan base for the Colorado Buffaloes

This season's home games at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes have come and gone, and Coach Deion Sanders says he's been impressed by the showing of fans.

"Selling out every darn home game, I mean, record breaking numbers," he said on Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean, which airs Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

"I'm really thankful and I'm so happy that we have the fan base that we have ... Everywhere we go the support is there as well."

Sanders says he, his coaching staff and his players all want to win for the fans "so bad." He said it's a very motivating factor in the team's quest for success.

Against Arizona in Boulder on Saturday the Buffaloes had perhaps their best showing of the season, although it ended with a 34-31 loss. It was one of several very close losses for the Buffs this season.

"We want to win because we feel like we have arguably the best fan base in the country," Sanders said.

The Buffaloes play the Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington, on Friday night. They have a 4-6 record and need to win their final two regular season games to become eligible for a bowl game.