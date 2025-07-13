Deer Creek Fire, at almost 9,000 acres, nearing Colorado-Utah state line

A rapidly growing and still-uncontained fire that's already destroyed five buildings in eastern Utah is fast approaching the state line with Colorado.

The fire first broke out on Thursday, north of Utah State Route 46 and southeast of Moab, Utah, and could reach Paradox, Colorado, in Montrose County on Sunday. The fire was 8,925 acres with 0% containment Sunday morning, according to Utah Fire Info, a task force comprising state and federal agencies.

A map from Utah Fire Info shows the size and location of the Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah as it approaches southwestern Colorado on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Utah Fire Info

"Yesterday, fire behavior increased dramatically on the northern side of the fire perimeter due to very strong, terrain-driven winds through the Hangdog Creek area," Utah Fire Info wrote on Facebook.

"As the fire burned north into the 2002 Hangdog Fire scar, fire intensity was reduced and helicopters and airtankers were able to effectively drop water and retardant on the flames. Fire activity on the southern edge was less active and the fire continues to hold north of Highway 46."

Over 300 firefighters, 10 fire engines, three helicopters, a plane, and other resources are being used to fight the fire.

An airtanker drops fire-retardant chemicals on the Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Utah Fire Info

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are complicating the efforts, and Montrose County is already experiencing multiple wildfires in the area.

As of noon on Sunday, firefighters were battling the Sowbelly Fire at 2,251 acres, the South Rim Fire at 3,556 acres, the Wright Draw Fire at 160 acres, and the Turner Gulch Fire at 512 acres, all in or near Montrose County. The cause of those Colorado fires was all determined to be from lightning strikes but the cause of the Deer Creek Fire was still under investigation.

