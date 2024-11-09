Watch CBS News
After 3 days stranded in Colorado storm, Dallas trucker back on the road with help from Kiowa locals

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

Kevin Gurley is a road driver in the transportation industry from Dallas. Wednesday, he picked up a load in Colorado and headed out to Kentucky. When he got to Kiowa on Friday, the weather turned on him.

"I was passing through trying to get up through, you know, I-70 and everything, but everything got shut down," said Gurley. "The storm was intense. Heavy snow. Pretty much impassable anywhere."

Blowing snow and drifts stranded many travelers on Highway 86 from Elizabeth to Kiowa and beyond.

weather-impact-5pkg-frame-738.png
CBS

Gurley's truck slid off the road and he's been staying in a shelter here ever since.

"Everyone's been awesome, from the people at the Post Office, from the sheriffs. Everywhere I've been, it's been it's been great. People have been reaching out, checking on me; fire department, local churches. So, yeah, it's been really- we've been blessed," he said.

weather-impact-5pkg-frame-535.png
Kevin Gurley CBS

He spent Friday trying to get his truck towed out of the ditch but with little success.

"I've been trying to get truck and service to help, but everybody's been focusing on the main roads right now since I-25 and I-70 both were closed," Gurley said.

Even though he's been comfortable staying in Kiowa, he spent Saturday afternoon once again trying to get his truck unstuck. This time, with a little more of a hands-on approach and a little help from the community.

weather-impact-5pkg-frame-2000.png
CBS

Around 2:30 p.m., he was finally free to make his delivery and get home.

"It feels great. I've been here since Friday. I get to make my trip now," he said. "These guys have been awesome. So I'm happy to be back on the road."

Michael Abeyta
Michael-Abeyta.jpg

Michael Abeyta is a general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

