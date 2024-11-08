Classic upslope snowstorm dumps moisture over eastern Colorado and the Front Range

Our November storm is still alive and kicking with heavy pockets of snow expected through Saturday morning. So far, the storm is not a record breaker, but this has been the biggest multi-day November snowstorm that Denver has seen in 30 years. Since Tuesday, Denver International Airport has picked up 13.8 inches of snow. The last time we had this much snow was over two days -- in November 1994 -- on the 13th & 14th that year.

More snow is expected into Saturday morning with an additional 6 to 9 inches in the Denver metro area and another 6 to 12 inches in the foothills of Jefferson County and the Palmer Divide. Travel will be difficult through Saturday and impossible over eastern and southern Colorado.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories will remain in place through Saturday morning with snow accumulations tapering off slowly.

Snow amounts around the Denver metro area as of early Friday evening have ranged from 9 to 20 inches of snow.

Southern Colorado areas have seen anywhere from 1 to over 3 feet of snow with more to come.