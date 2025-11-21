Dakota Ridge students in Colorado turn high school into community food bank during shutdown

As the Dakota Ridge Eagles prepare for their Football Friday matchup against Pueblo West, students at the school are earning attention for something far beyond the field.

Dakota Ridge High School students helped operate a temporary community food bank during the federal government shutdown. CBS

During the recent federal government shutdown, Dakota Ridge High School was selected as one of several Jeffco Public Schools to operate as a temporary community food bank. The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, left many families across Colorado struggling with delayed paychecks and reduced access to federal nutrition programs.

When five pallets of donated food arrived from a districtwide drive at Jeffco Stadium, more than 60 students from the school's leadership team stepped in to help. The group unloaded, sorted, and organized everything from canned goods and kid-friendly snacks to personal hygiene items.

"It makes me feel good knowing that it's not just the football team or the baseball team. Everybody is getting involved in this school," said Breck Inmaynes, the senior class president.

A community food bank operated by Dakota Ridge High School. CBS

Students worked for more than an hour and a half to transfer the donations from the trucks into the school, establishing a system that allows families to pick up supplies twice a week. The food bank is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Any items not claimed at the school are donated to a nearby food pantry.

For many of the students who volunteered, the project was personal.

"Nothing but joy," said student body president Jaxson Arnold. "Just knowing that what we're doing is helping somebody else, it just makes you happy."

The students say they plan to continue running the food bank even with the shutdown over, hoping to support neighbors who are still recovering from lost wages and unexpected financial strain.

"It makes a massive difference," said student body president Caiden Dixon. "Any way we could help, we wanted to."

Dakota Ridge High School, located in southwest Jefferson County, has a long history of community involvement. Staff members say the student-led food bank has become a point of pride for the school, and a reminder that the spirit of teamwork extends well beyond Friday nights under the lights.

This week, that Friday night spotlight returns as Dakota Ridge, undefeated on the season, hosts Pueblo West at 7 p.m. The Eagles, currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, continue their push for what would be the first state football championship in school history.