CrimeCon Denver 2025
CrimeCon visitors drop by Crime Talk's Most Wanted booth.
Missing persons
A wall covered in flyers with information about missing people at CrimeCon.
The case of Megan Trussell
Colorado residents Vanessa Diaz and Joe Trussell are looking for answers after the death of their daughter, Megan.
CrimeCon vendor booths
Booths at CrimeCon help families search for missing Indigenous persons and connect people with forensic therapists.
Black & Missing Foundation
Guests speak to members of the Black & Missing Foundation at CrimeCon Denver.
Self defense tools
A vendor at CrimeCon Denver offers Tasers, flashlights, and other self defense centered items.
The Advocacy Blueprint
Haley Gray's booth at CrimeCon Denver showcases her guidebook designed to help families of missing persons.
TV One
Entertainment company TV One gets ready to welcome guests at CrimeCon Denver.
Ring True Co.
CrimeCon guest drops by the Ring True Co. booth to browse jewelry made by human trafficking survivors.
True Crime fan merch
A man stands next to a stand full of shirts for true crime fans for sale.
Giving comfort
A vendor hugs a CrimeCon guest at the Crime Stories booth.
Missing children
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children speaks to visitors at CrimeCon.