CrimeCon Denver 2025

CBS CrimeCon visitors drop by Crime Talk's Most Wanted booth.

Missing persons CBS A wall covered in flyers with information about missing people at CrimeCon.

The case of Megan Trussell CBS Colorado residents Vanessa Diaz and Joe Trussell are looking for answers after the death of their daughter, Megan.

CrimeCon vendor booths CBS Booths at CrimeCon help families search for missing Indigenous persons and connect people with forensic therapists.

Black & Missing Foundation CBS Guests speak to members of the Black & Missing Foundation at CrimeCon Denver.

Self defense tools CBS A vendor at CrimeCon Denver offers Tasers, flashlights, and other self defense centered items.

The Advocacy Blueprint CBS Haley Gray's booth at CrimeCon Denver showcases her guidebook designed to help families of missing persons.

TV One CBS Entertainment company TV One gets ready to welcome guests at CrimeCon Denver.

Ring True Co. CBS CrimeCon guest drops by the Ring True Co. booth to browse jewelry made by human trafficking survivors.

True Crime fan merch CBS A man stands next to a stand full of shirts for true crime fans for sale.

Giving comfort CBS A vendor hugs a CrimeCon guest at the Crime Stories booth.