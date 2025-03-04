Watch CBS News
Crashes on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel force closure of westbound lanes in Colorado mountains

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Four vehicle crashes have taken place near the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel in Colorado's snowy mountains, and Interstate 70 is being closed westbound at Georgetown. That's according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, who said the crashes were across a span of 5 miles.

The full westbound closure was set to go into place shortly after 3:15 p.m. Traffic heading eastbound was not affected by the crashes, but traffic was moving very slowly.

A CDOT camera in the area showed icy road conditions and empty westbound lanes heading into the tunnel.

Officials from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said heavy snow and low visibility were contributing to the dangerous driving conditions.

So far there's no word any injuries from the crashes.

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

