Colorado mountains get snow throughout the day Tuesday, Eastern Plains deal with gusty winds

Colorado's recent storm system was slower-moving and weaker, leaving little impact across most of the Denver metro area. Rain transitioned into light snow for places like the Palmer Divide and the adjacent plains through Tuesday morning.

Copper Mountain reported 13" of fresh snow, while Breckenridge recorded 9". Snow will continue in the high country on Tuesday, bringing an additional 1-4" possible for most mountain areas. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for the mountains through Tuesday afternoon. While snow totals will be limited, wind gusts of up to 50 mph can cause blowing snow and travel concerns.

By Tuesday morning, any lingering precipitation tracked East out of the state, leaving behind some very strong winds for all of Eastern Colorado.

High Wind Warnings are in place for all of Eastern Colorado through the day Tuesday. Winds could gust up to 70 mph at times, while sustained winds blow between 35 to 45 mph.

By Tuesday evening, winds will begin to relax as the sky clears.

Conditions on Wednesday will be mild, with highs getting into the 50s, but another chance of snow quickly arrives by Thursday.

