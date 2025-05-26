Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash in Northern Colorado leads to closure of I-25 northbound

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A single-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado on Monday afternoon. The vehicle that crashed was carrying a large camper trailer.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed in southwestern Weld County shortly after 3 p.m. near Mead and Berthoud, approximately one mile south of Highway 56.

crash.jpg
CDOT

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

A camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a long line of cars backed up in the northbound lanes.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.