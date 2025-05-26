Crash in Northern Colorado leads to closure of I-25 northbound

A single-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado on Monday afternoon. The vehicle that crashed was carrying a large camper trailer.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed in southwestern Weld County shortly after 3 p.m. near Mead and Berthoud, approximately one mile south of Highway 56.

CDOT

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

A camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a long line of cars backed up in the northbound lanes.