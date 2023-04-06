Detectives: suspect Casie Bock admits to helping move victim's body to crawl space

New details have been revealed in court documents in connection to the body that was discovered encased in concrete in the crawl space of a condominium in Aurora. Two people have been arrested in connection to that case, Casie Bock for accessory to murder and Haskel Leroy Crawford for first-degree murder.

Crawford, 38, was incarcerated in Jefferson County at the time of his arrest in the Aurora homicide case. He was being held in Jefferson County as a suspect in an unrelated investigation.

Bock, 29, was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into the Aurora Jail on charges of accessory to homicide.

Both Bock's and Crawford's arrests come after Aurora police received a Crime Stoppers tip about a homicide that occurred 6-8 months ago inside a condo at Red Sky Condos located in the 14600 block of E. 2nd Avenue. According to the tip, the victim was a 36-year-old man who had been missing since last summer. He apparently had been buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete.

Aurora police detectives obtained a search warrant and discovered the concealed grave under concrete. Detectives continue working with contractors to recover the body. The excavation process is expected to last through the end of the week.

The identity of the victim was revealed as Karl Beaman Jr. in the affidavit for Bock. The cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Beaman Jr.'s mother called the Aurora Police Department about her missing son last Saturday, stating that she had not spoken with him since May 2022. She said that her son had a friend named Haskel Leroy Crawford, often referred to as "Leroy" who "possibly jumped Karl at some point" and believed it was over the two of them nearly being caught stealing catalytic converters. She also told police that she believed that she had reported him missing to the Arvada Police Department.

She went on to say that she had hired a private investigator and that she learned that the two had been caught stealing catalytic converters and that Crawford was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Sept. 19, 2022 for charges including attempted first-degree murder, in which Beaman was not the victim.

Beaman's mother started a Facebook page to locate him and received messages from one user with the name "Nope TryAgain" that "he's buried under Casie bocks apartment. in the crawlspace. under cement. her and Leroy did it. I'm sorry."

That user went on to state that his body was in the crawlspace where he was buried in a shallow grave and covered in cement. Casie apparently told the person about it one night when she was "very high and upset about people being in her walls." That user also said that she had told Aurora police about it but that officers "did not seem interested in what she had to say."

Police contacted the person who confirmed they authored the Facebook messages and told the police that Bock had recently asked them to watch Bock's children and take them to school. That person lived near Bock and had children who attended the same school as Bock's children. That person then said that Bock appeared to be on methamphetamine. Bock then told that person that Crawford killed Beaman inside the apartment and that she didn't help with the murder but did help with the cleanup. Bock said he was buried in a shallow grave under the apartment building.

After Bock was arrested and initially denied that she knew what happened to Beaman, she told detectives that she had let Crawford back into her life after multiple domestic violence incidents and that he had told her that Beaman was a police informant. Bock said that when she came home from work one day, she saw Beaman lying on the ground in her apartment with a white Walmart plastic bag over his head. Crawford told her that he had "killed Karl" and that it had to be done to protect their family.

She then told police that he "forced her" to help him move the body and that at one point she tried to flee her apartment but Crawford grabbed her by the arm and threatened to hurt her if she did not assist. She said that she "grew disturbed by the opening to the crawl space so she locked it and sealed it."

When detectives asked her why she didn't call the police, Bock said that she had a mistrust for the Aurora Police Department and the government in general.

According to court documents, Bock and Crawford had a relationship and he was the father of her children. Bock had previously filed two child custody cases against Crawford, naming two children. She had also filed for a restraining order.

Anyone who has any information about this case, who hasn't already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).