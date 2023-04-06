2nd suspect Haskel Crawford arrested after body found buried in condo crawl space

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after a body was found buried, encased in concrete in the crawl space of a condominium in Aurora. Haskel Leroy Crawford is facing first-degree murder charges.

Crawford, 38, was incarcerated in Jefferson County at the time of his arrest in the Aurora homicide case. He was being held in Jefferson County as a suspect in an unrelated investigation.

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into the Aurora Jail on charges of accessory to homicide.

Both Bock's and Crawford's arrests come after Aurora police received a Crime Stoppers tip about a homicide that occurred 6-8 months ago inside a condo at Red Sky Condos located in the 14600 block of E. 2nd Avenue. According to the tip, the victim was a 36-year-old man who had been missing since last summer. He apparently had been buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete.

Aurora police detectives obtained a search warrant and discovered the concealed grave under the floor. Detectives are working with contractors to recover the body. The excavation process is expected to last through the end of the week.

The identity of the victim was revealed as Karl Beaman Jr. in the affidavit for Bock. The cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. .

It appears Bock and Crawford had a relationship, he was the father of her children. Bock had previously filed two child custody cases against Crawford, naming two children. She had also filed for a restraining order.

Anyone who has any information about this case, who hasn't already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).