Aurora woman Casie Bock arrested after body discovered buried in crawl space of condo

An Aurora woman was arrested for murder after investigators discovered a body buried in the crawl space of her condominium. Casie Bock, 29, was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into the Aurora Jail for accessory to homicide.

Casie Bock Aurora Police

Her arrest comes after Aurora police received a Crime Stoppers tip about a homicide that occurred 6-8 months ago inside a condo at Red Sky Condos located in the 14600 block of E. 2nd Avenue. According to the tip, the victim was a 36-year-old man who had been missing since last summer. He apparently had been buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete.

Aurora police detectives obtained a search warrant and discovered the concealed grave under the floor. Detectives are working with contractors to recover the body. The excavation process is expected to last through the end of the week.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

A second suspect, a male, has been identified in connection with the case. He remains incarcerated in another jurisdiction on a separate incident. Police said that his identity will be revealed once he is arrested in the case.

Anyone who has any information about this case, who hasn't already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).