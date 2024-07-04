Watch CBS News
Cooler temperatures across Colorado for the Fourth of July

On Thursday, CBS Colorado is tracking cooler temperatures for the Fourth of July with a slim chance for a stray shower.

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie said the forecast for Thursday is sunny and warm, albeit cooler than the past week thanks to a passing cold front that hit Colorado.

It will be mostly sunny and breezy at times with temperatures in the low 80s. There is a small chance for a stray shower across the foothills and Eastern Plains and some gusty winds.

There is no chance for severe weather but the winds could pick up to 20-25 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in noon until 7 p.m. for South Park west of Colorado Springs.

The next best chance for rain is Sunday. 

