Controversy erupts over 'reprehensible' videos made by Aurora council member

"Hello it's Steve Siab from Legends," begins one of the videos made by Aurora Ward II Council Member Steve Sundberg.

Sundberg made a series of videos playing various roles of ethnic minorities. The videos, made before he took office on the council in 2021, were made to promote Sundberg's business, Legends of Aurora Sports Grill.

"Haram, haram," he exclaims when offered bacon by a restaurant worker, raising a sword. "Haram" is an Arabic word used to denote forbidden practices like buying pork products.

"My initial impression was shock, and then quite frankly disgust," said Colorado State Rep. Iman Jodeh, whose district in Aurora includes the bar. Jodeh is also a spokesperson and general secretary for the Colorado Muslim Society. "Having your shoes on while sitting on a prayer rug holding up a sword. You know these very trite and cliche stereotypes are so low-brow."

"I was really hoping that Aurora especially was past a lot of these stereotypical, bigoted and racist tropes that have plagued our city for such a while," Jodeh continued.

Sundberg dresses in various roles in the videos.

"Pregunto means, conejos grandes," he says while dressed as a Mexican selling enchiladas.

While "conejos" means rabbits, cojones is slang for testicles.

"I think this was a very poor attempt at humor that just becomes offensive and dehumanizing," said Aurora councilmember Juan Marcano. His Ward IV covers the area where the bar is located. "This is one of the most diverse parts of the city. We have a huge immigrant population here… That's reprehensible behavior and I would expect an apology at the very least."

Sundberg declined to comment, but Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman released a statement: "These promotional ads were made prior to his running for Aurora city council. They are an unfortunate attempt at humor, and they are in poor taste, but I don't believe that he, being married to an African immigrant and having biracial children, is in any way a racist and that he is somehow incapable of being an elected representative in one of the most diverse cities in the United States."

In one video, Sundberg discusses beer size with a Black man playing the part of a patron at the bar and standing at a urinal.

"These videos are evidence of the fact that he has really has blatant disregard for other communities. I don't think it's appropriate for him to lean on the fact that he's married to an African American woman," said Jodeh.

Marcano noted that Sundberg opposed diversity equity and inclusion in the city council and said Sundberg had voted to defund it. Now he feels Sundberg should get the training.