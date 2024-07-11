Congresswoman Lauren Boebert pulled over for speeding on Vail Pass, pays ticket late

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was pulled over for speeding on Vail Pass this year and failed to pay her ticket on time. CBS News Colorado confirmed this on Thursday through a combination of court records, speaking with Colorado State Patrol and the Boebert campaign.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives alongside other House Republicans at a press conference at Collect Pond Park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

According to CSP, on May 12 at around 10:05 a.m., Boebert was charged for speeding 19 mph over a 55-mph speed limit on the Vail Pass portion of I-70 westbound -- clocked driving 84 mph. She received a ticket for $174.50 with no other charges on her citation.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, any citation payable to the DOR must be postmarked within 20 days of the violation date in order for payment to be applied to the citation and to prevent the citation from being sent to the court.

Court records show Boebert did end up having her citation referred to court in Eagle County because of a late payment. Boebert's campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed the ticket was eventually paid to DOR past deadline on July 3. Records show the case was closed on July 9 with a plea agreement.

After leaving her previous congressional district in the state, Boebert recently won her primary bid in June to become the Republican nominee for Colorado's 4th Congressional District. She will face Trisha Calvarese, winner of the Democratic primary.