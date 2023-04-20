Columbine students, teacher remembered 24 years after tragedy

Thursday marks a dark day in Colorado history. Twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School were killed on April 20, 1999.

Coloradans remember the tragedy on this day and honor the lives of those killed and injured. On this day, Columbine students, staff and the community work a day of service as a way to honor those victims.

CBS

Cassie Bernall

Steven Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matthew Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Dave Sanders

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez