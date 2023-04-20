Watch CBS News
Columbine students, teacher remembered 24 years after tragedy

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Columbine students, staff spend April 20 remembering those killed 24 years ago
Thursday marks a dark day in Colorado history. Twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School were killed on April 20, 1999.

Coloradans remember the tragedy on this day and honor the lives of those killed and injured. On this day, Columbine students, staff and the community work a day of service as a way to honor those victims. 

Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez

April 20, 2023

