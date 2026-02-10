Colorado's Congressional leaders decry another round of layoffs at National Laboratory of the Rockies

Some of Colorado's Congressional leaders decried another round of layoffs at the National Laboratory of the Rockies, formerly the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, in Golden. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District, of which NLR is located, commented on the 134 positions lost at the lab.

"Donald Trump has consistently put our federal workforce on the chopping block. These are people who work to make energy more affordable, conduct groundbreaking climate research, and keep our state up and running," said Pettersen in a statement.

"Beyond being some of our country's brightest minds, these are our community members, our neighbors who have families to support. Trump's backwards agenda is going to undo the progress we've made to combat the climate crisis and have cascading effects on our economy. I'm deeply sorry to the employees whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy."

Golden, Colorado, The Science and Technology Facility at the National Laboratory of the Rockies, formerly known as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, operated by the US Department of Energy. The building has an energy-efficient design and houses labs for photovoltaic research. Jim West/UCG/Univ

In May of last year, the federal government laid off 114 employees at the lab, and remote employees were laid off. The layoffs affected staff at the lab's Golden campus, as well as remote employees, not all of whom live in Colorado, and came from both research and operations departments.

NLR submitted this statement to CBS News Colorado: Yesterday, the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) implemented workforce actions affecting 134 employees across the laboratory, including roles in both research and operations. These actions were taken to adjust to existing and projected funding levels and alignment with DOE priorities. We recognize the meaningful contributions of those impacted and the role they have played in advancing the laboratory's work.

Both of Colorado's Democratic senators also denounced the move.

"Colorado's National Laboratory of the Rockies has been leading the world on energy innovation for decades," Sen. Michael Bennet told CBS News Colorado in a statement on Tuesday. "The researchers who work for the Lab are global leaders in their respective fields, and staff across the Lab are committed to upholding scientific integrity and the highest standards of excellence regardless of who is in office. I am disappointed to see this announcement, and will continue fighting to ensure the Lab retains its core capabilities and unrivaled expertise."

Sen. John Hickenlooper posted on X in response to the layoffs that "Trump's war on science and clean energy just cost even more jobs from our nation's premier research center. Electricity bills have skyrocketed since Trump's taken office. Killing renewable energy won't make them any lower."

The lab was renamed in December of last year, with the Department of Energy stating at the time that the new name reflects "the Trump administration's broader vision for the lab's applied energy research."

NREL was founded in response to the 1973 energy crisis. NREL works on research and development of renewable energy, like solar and wind energy, and related technologies and research. Headquartered in Golden, it also has campuses in Arvada, Alaska, and an office in Washington, D.C., and employs approximately 3,000 people.