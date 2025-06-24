Colorado windstorms damage roofs in eastern Colorado town

Strong windstorms moved through Colorado on Tuesday, and in one part of the Eastern Plains damage reports are coming in.

Gusts of wind tore a building's roof off in Bennett. It happened off Colfax Avenue.

In another area of town a roof of an agricultural building flipped on top of itself.

Last month a tornado also caused damage in Bennett. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said 17 buildings were damaged in that May 18, but luckily no one was hurt.

Severe storms in Colorado on Tuesday also brought some pea-sized hail in Colorado Springs and some heavy pooling of water on some streets in Douglas County in the southern part of the Denver metro area.