Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch Front Range/Palmer Divide

By Dave Aguilera

Late t-storms Monday with major rain/snow maker arriving Tuesday
We are watching a Pacific storm system that may have a major impact on the Front Range and the Palmer Divide Tuesday into Wednesday. The storm should deliver both a shot of heavy rain and wet, heavy snow across the region.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the change coming in.

At this time it looks like the Denver metro area will likely see heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday with a light rain/snow mix overnight. There is a chance that the Mile High City may see as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain over the two day period starting on Tuesday. Along with that there is the potential for feet of snow in the Front Range mountains and foothills with heavy rain possible for the Denver metro area Tuesday into Wednesday. 

A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for Tuesday morning into Wednesday morning for 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in the Front Range mountains and Foothills at and above 6,500 feet. Along the Palmer Divide including Castle Rock down to the north side of Colorado Springs snow amounts may reach 5 to 10 inches.

That Watch extends southward into the Sangre De Cristo Mountains for 8 to 16 inches of heavy, wet snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for parts of the western mountains from near Steamboat down thru Aspen for 8 to 16 inches of snow Monday thru Wednesday morning above 9,000 feet.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 6:37 PM

