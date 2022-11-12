Colorado Weather: Warmer weekend before prolonged cold wave

DENVER(CBS)- High pressure will be pushing in warmer temperatures for eastern Colorado over the weekend. The flow will be from the west southwest and will also bring in high clouds from California at the same time.

Saturday will start the day with western Colorado covered in cloudiness.

This will keep temperatures slow to warm for the that half of the state.

Warmer temps will rise over the east with the first half of the day locked in the sunshine. For Denver and the eastern plains the clouds will arrive in the afternoon filtering out the late day sun.

Monday will be the start of a prolonged period of chilly weather and snow chances. One wave of cooler air will slide down from Canada at the beginning of the week. This will mix with a west coast low that pulls moisture up into the cooler air.

The second cold plunge will push thru Thursday night into Friday. This will contain even colder air and deliever a better chance for snow over the Front Range.

