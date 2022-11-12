Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Warmer weekend before prolonged cold wave

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer weekend ahead before extended November chill next week
Warmer weekend ahead before extended November chill next week 03:05

DENVER(CBS)-  High pressure will be pushing in warmer temperatures for eastern Colorado over the weekend. The flow will be from the west southwest and will also bring in high clouds from California at the same time.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Saturday will start the day with western Colorado covered in cloudiness. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

This will keep temperatures slow to warm for the that half of the state. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Warmer temps will rise over the east with the first half of the day locked in the sunshine. For Denver and the eastern plains the clouds will arrive in the afternoon filtering out the late day sun.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Monday will be the start of a prolonged period of chilly weather and snow chances. One wave of cooler air will slide down from Canada at the beginning of the week. This will mix with a west coast low that pulls moisture up into the cooler air.

extra2.png
Credit: CBS4

The second cold plunge will push thru Thursday night into Friday. This will contain even colder air and deliever a better chance for snow over the Front Range.

extra3.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 9:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.