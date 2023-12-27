Colorado weather: See snow totals from day-after-Christmas winter storm

Gradual clearing skies by midday with dry trend through the weekend

Our year end blast of snow and cold in Colorado is moving out of the state as this week's blizzard warning comes to an end.

There is still a Winter Weather Advisory in place over the extreme eastern areas of the the state for Yuma and Kit Carson Counties through 5pm Wednesday. With about another inch of snow along with up to 45 mph wind gusts.

Snow amounts over the last 36 hours ranged from a trace to nearly 10 inches of snow over parts of the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs.

Many of our CBSColorado Weather Watchers had quite a bit of snow from our Christmas time storm system.