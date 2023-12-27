Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado weather: See snow totals from day-after-Christmas winter storm

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Gradual clearing skies by midday with dry trend through the weekend
Gradual clearing skies by midday with dry trend through the weekend 03:24

Our year end blast of snow and cold in Colorado is moving out of the state as this week's blizzard warning comes to an end. 

kcnc-2023.png

There is still a Winter Weather Advisory in place over the extreme eastern areas of the the state for Yuma and Kit Carson Counties through 5pm Wednesday. With about another inch of snow along with up to 45 mph wind gusts.

all-watches-warnings.png

Snow amounts over the last 36 hours ranged from a trace to nearly 10 inches of snow over parts of the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs.

snow-totals.png

Many of our CBSColorado Weather Watchers had quite a bit of snow from our Christmas time storm system.

mx1-wxwatchers.png
mx1-wxwatchers1.png
mx1-wxwatchers2.png
mx1-wxwatchers6.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 8:11 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.