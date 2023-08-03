Colorado weather: Severe storms possible mainly across the eastern plains
Severe thunderstorms are possible later today especially across the Eastern Plains. Damaging hail is the primary concern, but wind gusts 60-80 mph, localized flooding, and tornados are all possible.
Daytime highs top out in the mid to upper 80s in the Denver metro area with 80s and 90s to the east and west.
Tomorrow, we will dry out with a few scattered storms possible. At this point, there is only a marginal threat for severe storms on the eastern plains.
This weekend a cold front moves through dropping temperatures into the 70s Sunday and Monday.
