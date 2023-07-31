Colorado weather: More rain is on the way with flooding possible

It's a First Alert Weather Day, with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy which has prompted a Flood Watch for the urban corridor, portions of the foothills and eastern plains.

CBS

Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. Because of the threat for heavy rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 4 pm. through midnight.

CBS

The burn scar areas will be especially vulnerable and have an elevated risk for flash flooding through Wednesday.

CBS

There is a marginal threat for severe weather today. The main concerns are flooding and large hail.

CBS

Tuesday the door will open for a good surge of monsoonal moisture to move into the state bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms through Friday.

CBS

Along with the rain, you'll notice somewhat cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s, and then the 70s on Saturday.