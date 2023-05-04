Colorado Weather: Drought severity weakens for Denver metro area

The new Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center is published every Thursday and this week has some good news for Denver and parts of eastern Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Last weeks drought map had the Denver metro area in a moderate drought situation and parts of southern Colorado including the Pueblo area in severe to extreme drought conditions.

Credit: CBS4

Thanks to the substantial rain, we saw last week on Tuesday night, conditions have improved in many areas.

First off for the Front Range and Denver metro area, we have gone down a notch from moderate drought to abnormally dry. We still need moisture but, it is an improvement.

Credit: CBS4

From Pueblo to just east of Limon this area has dropped from extreme to moderate and severe. Which is still strong drought conditions but, also an improvement.

Credit: CBS4

Extreme southern Colorado is still locked in extreme and severe drought conditions with no change in that area. While the western half of the state remains drought free.

Credit: CBS4