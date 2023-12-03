Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: December storm drops over 3 feet of snow!

By Dave Aguilera

Winter blast thru morning in mountains with Denver warming trend starting on Monday
Our first storm of December packed quite a wallop in the Colorado high country. Some areas picked up one to over three feet of snow from our weekend blast! And with more snow expected to fall through Monday morning the final numbers will be even higher!

While the Denver metro area only saw a few flakes here and there the heaviest snow fell over the northern mountains. Rabbit Ears Pass received over three feet of snow since Thursday night! With over a foot in many ski areas of the state.

Along with the heavy snow there were hurricane force winds in many areas of the Front Range Foothills. In the foothills SSW of Boulder wind gusts were clocked at 93 mph on Saturday! Pretty impressive when you consider hurricane force winds are 74 mph and higher.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in place through Monday morning with another 3 to 6 inches in a few mountain areas that already have seen 1 to 3 feet from our December storm.

Dave Aguilera
First published on December 3, 2023 / 7:52 PM MST

