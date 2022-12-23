Colorado Weather: Dangerously low wind chills Friday morning before a more mild weekend

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the dangerous cold weather. Temperatures will stay well below normal today only climbing to the teens this afternoon in the Denver metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s and on the Western Slope we will see temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. We could see some light snow showers in the mountains, but otherwise it will be dry.

CBS

A Wind Chill Warning remains in place through 11am today. We could see wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

CBS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5pm Friday through 8am Saturday. Once again, we could see dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 25 below zero.

CBS

Tonight, will be another very cold night with overnight lows dropping down to the single digits in the Front Range. On the Eastern Plains temperatures will be even colder with temperatures ranging from -5 to -15 degrees overnight.

CBS

Saturday, we finally start to warm up with daytime high temperatures in the low 40s for the I-25 corridor. We will have plenty of sunshine in the Denver metro area.

CBS

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Christmas Day with daytime highs in the low 50s for the Front Range. This will be above normal for this time of year.

CBS