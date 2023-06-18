Colorado weather: A warmer and drier weather pattern returns

Warmer and drier weather arrives for Father's Day and will continue into next week.

Sunday, our afternoon highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to Saturday reaching into the mid-80s. At this time, it appears we could have at least 3 sunny and dry days in a row which would be the longest stretch in Colorado in at least 6 weeks!

Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and we are expecting mostly sunny skies.

Summer begins Wednesday with highs in the low 80s with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

