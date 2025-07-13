Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: 90s Heat Returns

By Callie Zanandrie

Heat builds across Colorado
Colorado is turning up the heat this week. Expect temperatures in the 90s across the Denver metro area and plains through Tuesday.

co-today-highs.png
There's a chance for isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for rain in Denver and the plains arrives mid‑week. Wednesday's forecast shows a mid‑afternoon thunderstorm rolling through, potentially bringing hail and gusty winds to lower elevations.

next-7-days-rain-am.png
By Wednesday, highs dip to the lower 80s and upper 70s offering a bit of relief from the heat . However, this cooldown is short‑lived. Expect temperatures to rebound into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and bounce into the low 90s Friday and Saturday. 

5-day-temp-trend.png
