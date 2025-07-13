Colorado Weather: 90s Heat Returns

Colorado is turning up the heat this week. Expect temperatures in the 90s across the Denver metro area and plains through Tuesday.

CBS

There's a chance for isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for rain in Denver and the plains arrives mid‑week. Wednesday's forecast shows a mid‑afternoon thunderstorm rolling through, potentially bringing hail and gusty winds to lower elevations.

By Wednesday, highs dip to the lower 80s and upper 70s offering a bit of relief from the heat . However, this cooldown is short‑lived. Expect temperatures to rebound into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and bounce into the low 90s Friday and Saturday.

