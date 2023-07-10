Colorado weather: 90s are back with scattered storms

Colorado weather: Big heat returns today with temperatures back into the 90s for most of Colorado

Big heat returns today with temperatures back into the 90s!

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon mainly on the eastern plains. We have a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with hail and damaging wind being the primary threat.

Tuesday make sure to grab the sunscreen as daytime highs will be above normal in the mid-90s!

Friday temperatures will fall to the upper 80s with a slight chance for afternoon showers. We should stay in the 80s through the weekend with temperatures running below normal, but by next Monday we should be back in the 90s with dry and sunny conditions.

