Colorado TABOR refund proposal sparks debate over potentially deceptive ballot wording

Colorado voters could be asked this November whether to allow the state to retain billions of dollars in revenue that would otherwise be refunded under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

The proposal, which is expected to appear on the ballot, would allow the state to keep roughly $6 billion annually and spend a portion on K-12 education, while directing the rest to other government needs.

However, a debate is emerging over how the measure is described, and what it would actually do.

The state board responsible for reviewing ballot language recently found a significant gap between how the proposal was written and its real impact. The board rewrote the measure's title to clarify that it would allow lawmakers to keep and spend additional revenue, only part of which would be dedicated to schools over the next decade.

A ballot drop box is seen outside the Highland Recreation Center on March 5, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

The process differs depending on who brings a measure forward. Citizen-led initiatives are reviewed and titled by the state Title Board to ensure clarity and avoid misleading language. But when lawmakers refer measures to the ballot, they write the language themselves and are subject to a different set of rules.

Critics argue that distinction can lead to strategic wording.

"When I see 'increased teacher pay,' I don't think there's a better catchphrase to get the hearts of taxpayers," said Jon Caldara, president of the libertarian-leaning think tank, the Independence Institute. "I believe it needs to make it very clear that, like Referendum C in years past, this means you will not be getting TABOR refunds when they are available."

Caldara submitted Initiative 282, a measure mirroring Senate Bill 135, which was introduced by Democratic lawmakers. The bill would refer a ballot question asking voters whether to invest more in K-12 education — specifically for teacher pay and retention, smaller class sizes, and expanded career and technical education — without raising taxes.

But Caldara argues the proposal does not guarantee that funding.

"When you read the bill, there's nothing that requires any of this money to go to teacher pay, or teacher retention, or smaller class size," he said. "In fact, a minority of the money that comes from this goes to education at all. Eighty-five percent of the money they take from you goes to whatever the legislature wants, not education."

Jon Caldara, president of the libertarian-leaning think tank, the Independence Institute, criticized ballot measure language that Colorado voters may vote on in November, arguing it's deceptive about how taxpayer money could be used. CBS

The Title Board agreed that the original phrasing could be misleading and removed references to teacher pay and class sizes. The revised language instead asks voters whether to change state law to allow the legislature to retain and spend additional revenue, with only a portion designated for schools and the remainder available for any purpose.

"This is a huge blank check to the legislature," Caldara said. "The Title Board just proved it."

He also argued lawmakers should be more transparent with voters about the measure's impact.

"This is a way to cover their hineys because they got themselves into spending trouble," he said.

Supporters of the proposal, including the state's teachers union, say the changes do not alter its core intent.

In a statement, Colorado Education Association President Kevin Vick said the Title Board "held up the core provisions" of the potential ballot initiative, including its single-subject requirement, and said the union looks forward to continuing work at the legislature to refer the measure.

The debate echoes a previous fight over Proposition HH, a 2023 measure that supporters said would reduce property taxes, but which voters rejected 60% to 40%. Caldara said he submitted a similar citizen initiative at the time, and the Title Board also revised its language.