Colorado town closes popular trail for bear stuck in tree, advocates concerned about habitat loss

A popular trail in the Colorado town of Silverton had to be closed temporarily today after a bear became stuck in a tree.

For a few hours Thursday morning, the Blue River Trail was closed after a walker let police know a black bear was perched up in a tree, directly above the path itself, near city hall.

CBS

While Gail Marshall, a BearWise Volunteer, was able to help get the bear out of the tree, the bear eventually ran across the Blue River and back up another tree. Since it was no longer near the path, police reopened it to the public. Still, Marshall sat and waited, asking people walking their dogs and on bikes to go around the area so as to give the bear space to exit the tree, and make its way back home. She's partially motivated to help the bear so the alternative outcome doesn't come to pass.

"You get to get tagged once (as a bear)," Marshall said. "The second time they're caught, they do get euthanized. If they're caught in a house with a person, they're automatically euthanized up in the mountains. We don't like to do that. We like to let them make their own decisions."

CBS

Considering Silverthrone has plenty of overlapping locations that include the White River National Forest, it's both a bear and human habitat. Marshall said it's becoming a challenge as more and more construction pushes into the wilderness, where the bears live.

"It's becoming encroached upon, and there's less space for them," said Marshall.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported an increase in human-bear conflicts in 2024. They said it's important to remember to keep garbage secure, close your garage and not to leave food sources outside.

Gail Marshall (left) stands on Blue River Trail as law enforcement speaks with people on the trail about a bear nearby. CBS

As for how long she'd stand there, guaring the bear until it comes down, Marshall said as long as it takes. She said she's done hours-long stints before.

"The head of the district called me and goes, 'You're still there?'. And I go, 'Yeah, you haven't told me I could stand down,'" Marshall recalled. "He started laughing, and one of the officers said, 'Yeah, she gets a little dedicated.'"