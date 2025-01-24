Colorado wildlife officers relocate bear seen around Niwot to more remote area

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear that had been hanging around the town of Niwot near Boulder. They say he had been putting off taking his winter nap like most bears do.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a bear living in a tree in Niwot. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officials say he had made himself a cozy little home inside a tree and had been very active. CPW hopes moving the bear from potential food sources should help him go into torpor, which is defined as a state of physical or mental inactivity.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a bear to a more remote location in hopes he would go into torpor. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said bears can wait to go into torpor, similar to hibernation, if they have access to food or it's too warm.

Crews darted the bear after he came out of the tree and relocated him to a more remote location.

A bear rang the doorbell at the Mountain View Fire Rescue Station earlier this month. Mountain View Fire Rescue

CPW also said the bear is likely the same one who, earlier this month, rang the doorbell at the Mountain View Fire Rescue Station.