Two Colorado teens make Broadway debut thanks to DCPA and Jimmy Awards

Thanks to a commitment by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to expose children of all ages to theater, two Colorado teenagers are one major step closer to fulfilling their dreams of starring on Broadway. Ella Plourde and Thomas Beeker, both selected during the annual Bobby G. Awards in Denver, were recently sent to New York City to compete in the Jimmy Awards and to have their first shot at taking the stage on Broadway.

"I am just beyond grateful to have this opportunity," Plourde told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Plourde and Beeker competed with more than 90 other teenagers at the annual Jimmy Awards which recognizes the most talented performers from high schools in the United States. The top two are given scholarship money and other opportunities. However, everyone involved is able to put their presence at the awards on their resume moving forward.

"It is crazy, it is unbelievable," Plourde, an incoming senior at Valor High, said.

"We have the ability to influence people and inspire people, and that is a very powerful thing. It's a 10-day intensive process where we get to work with all the other winners," Beeker said.

During their time in New York, there was little opportunity for rest. They were immersed in the real Broadway experience. They spent long hours going through real-world Broadway show practices and schedules. At the end, the students were given the opportunity to take the stage and briefly perform.

"That is kind of a Broadway debut which is kind of exciting. Just the learning experience is incredible, getting to learn from people who do this professionally," Plourde said.

Beeker made history while in New York City by placing in the top eight of all performers. That was the first time anyone from Colorado made it that far in the competition. He was one of four boys who made the top eight.

"It was very overwhelming but in a good way, I am very proud to be representing Colorado. I walked away super motivated. I am set on this being what I want to do," Beeker, a recent graduate of Frederick High, said.

Beeker and Plourde said the DCPA's commitment to encouraging Colorado youth to explore the arts helped make a dream a reality and inspired them to press forward toward a future in either film or live shows.

"Thank you, thank you so much," Beeker said to the DCPA staff.

"They've brought us so far, it is amazing," Plourde said.