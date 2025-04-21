Colorado teen, 16, charged as adult in double homicide outside Fort Collins mall

A Colorado teen is being charged as an adult for a deadly shooting outside the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, police said on Monday.

Bryan Gallegos, 16, is accused of shooting and killing two people outside the mall earlier this month.

The shooting occurred April 5 and the two alleged victims died the following day. Gallegos was arrested, Fort Collins police said on April 6, but they didn't initially identify him due to his age.

Monday, investigators said Gallegos would be charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder, felony attempted first-degree murder, misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the two people who were killed as 37-year-old Ivan Arreguin and 27-year-old Luis Angel Arreguin.

Cassandra Grimaldo, who spoke to CBS News Colorado days after the shooting, said the two were her brothers.

"Growing up with them, we were close. We did everything together," she said at the time. "It's just heartbreaking to understand that someone could be taken away from me. I'm their baby sister, only sister, and they got taken away from me."

Gallegos has his first court appearance Monday morning.