Colorado woman says she wants justice for her two brothers after double fatal shooting in Fort Collins

While authorities in Fort Collins continue to investigate a double fatal shooting outside a shopping mall over the weekend, a Colorado woman says it was her two brothers who died. She said she wants answers and to see justice served in the case.

A juvenile was taken into custody following the shooting, which happened at Foothills Mall located near the intersection of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue. That person was still detained on Monday as police continue to put their case together, and they expect they will face charges numerous charges. They say it's possible the shooting was a gang-associated crime.

Cassandra Grimaldo told CBS Colorado on Sunday that although police hadn't contacted her to share the news of the deaths of her siblings, she knows it was them who were killed because of a message she got on social media. She says her brothers names are Luis Angel Arreguin and Ivan Arreguin and she has been receiving numerous calls from other concerned family members.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Cassandra Grimaldo. CBS

"They just keep calling, sending text messages, sending their condolences," she said.

Grimaldo said she moved to Colorado from out of state with her two brothers years ago and have limited family in the state.

"I'm hoping I have family members coming in from out of state," Grimaldo said, "From the bottom of my heart. I hope somebody comes, because I can't do this alone," she said, referring to dealing with the aftermath of the killings and trying to raise money for memorial services.

The shooting happened in the early evening, and a shelter-in-place order was put in place for some people who were nearby at the mall. Grimaldo said when she saw images from the crime scene and what she believes to be her brother's clothing she couldn't believe it.

"To see my brother's hat with a box of shoes next to him, that tells me he was trying to do good," she said. "[He was] going shopping for himself and then just get out and shot you?"

Luis Angel Arreguin and Ivan Arreguin Cassandra Grimaldo

Grimaldo says she and her brothers always had a good relationship.

"Growing up with them, we were close. We did everything together," she said, "It's just heartbreaking to understand that someone could be taken away from me. I'm their baby sister, only sister, and they got taken away from me."

When CBS Colorado asked police about connecting with Grimaldo, they said they don't release information about the deceased or their family members before the coroner's report, which has not yet been published. Police said they are still working to contact family members.