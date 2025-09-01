Video surveillance leads to arrest of Colorado teen in Adams City High School student attack

A Colorado teenager has been arrested and accused of attacking a student while off school grounds. According to Commerce City police, the 15-year-old Lester Arnold High School student was arrested in connection with the alleged attack last Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect followed the Adams City High School student to the 7400 block of Quebec Street where the assault happened on Aug. 28. Investigators said the victim "courageously fought off the attacker but sustained serious injuries." The suspect then ran away.

According to police, video surveillance from Adams County School District 14 showed images of the suspect approaching the victim and running away. They said that the school staff immediately recognized the suspect and Commerce City police were able to make an arrest less than 24 hours after the attack.

The suspect is facing a second-degree assault- strangulation charge for his actions.