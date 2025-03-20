Colorado teachers rally at the state Capitol amid proposed funding cuts

Teachers across several school districts gathered at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday for a Day of Action rally ahead of proposed funding cuts to education. Teachers, students and families who supported the teachers wore red as they formed a crowd in downtown Denver.

They are rallying in support of education funding as state lawmakers seek to cut more than $1 billion from the state budget. Some legislators believe they need to make changes to education funding in order to balance state finances.

Teachers carried signs that read "Fund Our Future," "If You Can Read This, Thank a Teacher," and "Our Students are the Reason."

State assessments of Colorado's funding position have determined the state remains about $4 billion short in education funding, with a low per-pupil funding rate that trails most other states.

Colorado lawmakers are looking at a funding crisis with big increases in funding programs like Medicaid this year. Democrats point to expansions in education like Universal Pre-K and full-day kindergarten in recent years as successes, but districts have complained about having to pick up much of the cost.

Educators claim public education has been taking a hit for 15 years and that now it's time for other funding to take a hit.

Several school districts in the Denver metro area canceled classes Thursday because of the teacher demonstration. Those schools include Aurora Public Schools, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Summit County and half of Denver Public Schools.