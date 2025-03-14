Some Colorado school districts cancel classes March 20 while teachers protest budget cuts

Anticipating hundreds of teacher absences, two Colorado school districts have canceled classes for next Thursday, March 20, as the Colorado Education Association is organizing a statewide day of action.

Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools say they cannot safely hold classes.

Colorado Education Association

The "No More Cuts" event to take place at the Colorado State Capitol is meant to draw attention to the budget cuts schools may face as the state faces a $1.2 billion shortfall. The CEA web page states: "Despite being one of the wealthiest states in the country, Colorado chronically underfunds its public schools by $4,000 to $4,500 per student per year compared to the national average...we must prevent state legislators from cutting public education funding to balance their budget."

In a letter to parents Boulder Valley Schools, Superintendent Rob Anderson said, "The public education funding crisis will present real impacts to our school district. With our governor's proposed student count averaging change (moving from a five-year average of student enrollment to a single-year count) our school district will experience a loss of funding for next year by nearly $5 million."

Both districts indicated that although students will not be present, March 20 remains a workday for all school and district employees. Those absent must use available personal time.