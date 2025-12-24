Colorado investigators search for 4 suspects wanted in $120K theft from Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

Investigators in Colorado are searching for four masked burglary suspects accused of stealing more than $120,000 in trucks and tools from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds at 25690 E. Quincy Ave in Aurora on Tuesday night.

Detectives with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened on Dec. 23 around 9:56 p.m. Investigators said the four suspects entered the maintenance shop and the Arapahoe County Event Center, where they removed television screens and tools.

That's when investigators said they loaded up two stolen white pick-up trucks with stolen items and drove away. The trucks are described as a white Ford F250 and a white Ford ES250 with Colorado license plates AIP-025 and QTL-363. Both trucks also have red Arapahoe County logos on the doors.

Investigators said the trucks were last seen near 6th Avenue and Potomac Street in Aurora. Anyone with information or anyone who sees the trucks is asked to call local law enforcement. The suspects could face charges of theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tipline at 720.874.8477.