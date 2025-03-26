Colorado sugar mill fire renews calls for safety measures

A massive fire broke out early Tuesday at an abandoned sugar factory near Longmont, forcing firefighters to let it burn due to hazardous materials at the site.

Emergency crews remained at the scene for hours, as the Boulder County Sheriff's Office noted that the property has long been a nuisance. Officials said they have responded to the site 388 times in the past five years.

Although some silos remain active and the property is privately owned, the fire has renewed calls for increased security and safety measures.

"When firefighters arrived, their priority was to contain the flames," said Rick Tillery, a spokesman for Mountain View Fire Rescue. "It's difficult to determine an exact cause because we can't safely go inside and sift through the rubble."

Rick Tillery, Mountain View Fire Rescue PIO CBS

The fire department implemented a policy several years ago to protect first responders at the mill. The vacant buildings are structurally unstable, posing risks such as ceiling collapses.

"These buildings are known to have structural issues," Tillery said. "We'll spray water inside, but we won't enter to fight the fire."

Beyond structural dangers, pollutants may also be a concern. The City of Longmont referenced Brownfield assessments in a 2023 proposal to redevelop the land, but no plans have been finalized.

As firefighters continued monitoring the site, locals like Scott Dreher stopped by to check on the historic property.

"I just have this feeling one of these days, it's not going to be here," Dreher said.

Longmont resident Scott Dreher takes pictures of the aftermath of a fire at the Sugar Mill property on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. CBS

While some hope for stronger security measures, others, like Dreher, want to see the factory preserved.

"I think it means a lot to the history of Longmont," Dreher said. "It should definitely stay."

Boulder County filed a lawsuit last year against the property owners, wanting them to put up fencing and signage to prohibit people from entering the property and remove garbage or face fines.

The next hearing for that case is in June.