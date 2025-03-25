Watch CBS News
Colorado fire officials start to extinguish fire at Sugar Mill property in Boulder County after initially letting it burn

By Brian Sherrod

Police and fire officials in Colorado started trying to extinguish a structure fire at the Sugar Mill property after initially saying they would just be monitoring it.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the fire was first reported just after midnight on Tuesday near Sugar Mill Road and North 119th Street. The sheriff's office initially said deputies and Longmont Fire Department officials would monitor the fire from the scene, but the area was closed to the public.

A structure fire at the Sugar Mill property in Longmont is seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Around 6:45 a.m., firefighters were seen putting water on the flames, which had been knocked down considerably from the earlier blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and the sheriff's office said an investigation will commence in daylight after the fire is extinguished.

