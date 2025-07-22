Colorado State University announces pro bull riding event will return in 2026 for three nights

CSU set to host former Wyoming rodeo at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins

CSU set to host former Wyoming rodeo at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins

Colorado State University has signed an agreement to bring Professional Bull Riders Inc. back to Canvas Stadium in 2026. The university announced that they will not only bring back the rodeo and concert series event in 2026, but the event will expand from two days to three.

CSU and PBR hosted their first-ever partnered event on Monday night, with thousands of rodeo and country music fans in attendance. This marked the first time Canvas Stadium hosted a major event outside of a football game or graduation. The stadium opened in 2017 and was designed to be multi-purpose.

The 2025 event was only slated for two nights, taking place on Monday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 22. In 2026, the event is scheduled for Canvas Stadium on July 10, 11, and 12.

CSU President Amy Parsons took to social media to celebrate the extension of the event partnership. Athletic director John Weber told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas he was excited to bring back PBR to Canvas and continue to expand the ways the stadium can be used as a gathering place for entertainment.

Cross Canadian Ragweed played the stadium on Monday night, marking the first time a band has played at the stadium outside of CSU's marching band. The first act was originally slated to be Tim McGraw, but he pulled out of the event, citing health concerns.

Tuesday night, John Pardi is scheduled to perform. The musicians to play in 2026 have not been announced yet.