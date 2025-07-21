Colorado State University hosts PBR rodeo and concert series at Canvas Stadium

For the first time since opening Canvas Stadium in 2017, Colorado State University in Fort Collins hosted a major event in the stadium that wasn't a football game or graduation.

Professional Bull Riding Inc. picked Canvas Stadium to host a bull riding competition and concert series for Monday and Tuesday nights.

"There is a significant amount of work that goes into putting this event on," said John Weber, CSU's director of athletics. "There is a lot pre-planning that we did."

The university partnered with PBR and other contractors to transform the football stadium into a rodeo arena and concert venue. A 50-foot-tall stage was constructed in the center of the stadium floor. Between the west stands and the stage VIP seating and the dirt arena floor was retrofitted.

While CSU jumped at the opportunity to host such an event for the surrounding community, the timing and location of the event was no coincidence in comparison to the nearby Cheyenne Frontier Days.

CFD, known as the "Daddy of 'em All," was originally partnered with PBR. The two entities worked together for many years to host bull riding competitions on Monday and Tuesday night of the annual Wyoming-based rodeo.

However, CFD elected to part ways with PBR in 2025, instead choosing to sign a contract with PRCA Xtreme Bulls, a direct competitor of PBR.

In an interview with CBS Colorado on opening night of CFD, rodeo chairman Jason Bain explained why the major outdoor rodeo changed partners.

"We just kind of felt like we needed to bring it back to more traditional things. So we went with Xtreme Bulls," Bain said. "We will have the top 40 bull riders in the PRCA in the world coming here. And it gives them gentlemen more opportunity to win money to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals."

When the split was initially publicized, PBR's ownership took to social media expressing their distaste for the change and later announcing a direct competing event at CSU on the same nights.

Cheyenne Frontier Days attracts many Coloradans each year, many from the Denver metro area. Canvas Stadium is located directly between Cheyenne and Denver, potentially offering some a commute cut in half.

CFD declined to provide further comment on the matter, noting their pleasure with their decision to partner with Xtreme Bulls in 2025 and focus on their product for customers visiting Cheyenne's arena.

CBS Colorado reached out to PBR's team seeking interview on this story and has not heard back as of this story's publication.

Meanwhile, without any direct involvement to the split between CFD and PBR, Weber said CSU is thrilled to expand their portfolio of events they can host.

"This is an opportunity for us to bring world class entertainment to Northern Colorado," Weber said. "We have a phenomenal city and a phenomenal campus, and it is an opportunity for us to shine a light on that with some great partners."

Weber added it was a pleasure for the university to host its first multi-use major event at Canvas Stadium alongside PBR.

Weber also noted the economic impact the event would have on the community, bringing thousands of guests to the middle of Fort Collins for two nights of rodeo and concerts.

"The opportunity to run this here for the first time, learn from that and improve it going forward, we are really looking forward to that opportunity," Weber said.