Colorado State Rams men's basketball falls to Maryland in second round of NCAA Tournament

By
Jack Lowenstein
Colorado State Rams men's basketball fell to the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. Maryland claimed victory in the dying seconds of the second half 72-71. 

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Seattle
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Nique Clifford #10 and Nikola Djapa #23 of the Colorado State Rams high five during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Rams guard Jalen Lake put CSU in winning position during the dwindling seconds of the game with a 3-point shot that gave the Rams a 71-70 lead over Maryland. However, with 3.7 seconds on the regulation score clock, Maryland put the ball into play, and Terrapins Center Derik Queen sealed the game by adding 2 points from close range and running out the clock for the victory. 

Prior to the second round, Colorado State defeated the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the tournament before also being eliminated. 

