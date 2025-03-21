Colorado State University Rams beat Memphis in first March Madness showdown

The CSU Rams' winning streak continued Friday when they beat the Memphis Tigers 78-70 in their first game of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 21: Nique Clifford #10 and Rashaan Mbemba #21 of the Colorado State Rams celebrate against the Memphis Tigers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Colorado State defeated Memphis 78-70. Getty Images

The Rams won their first round of the tournament, which also marked their 11th consecutive win, following on the heels of their victory against Boise State last Saturday.

The match between Maryland and Grand Canyon Friday will decide who the Rams will face in round 2 of March Madness.