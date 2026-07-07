Colorado State Patrol warns teenagers the consequences of breaking rules with e-scooters, e-bikes

As more teenagers are riding e-bikes and e-scooters, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding everyone of the rules of the road. Troopers say the general rules are not riding them on highways and other people's private property, but troopers say each jurisdiction has its own set of rules.

Colorado State Patrol says when riding one of these motor vehicles, including e-scooters and low-powered scooters, a driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance are required. Riders must follow all street signage and safety procedures, including the use of helmets and goggles if you are under 18. Also, no one under 16 can ride the 750-watt and over devices.

Colorado State Patrol

Troopers say a driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance are not required for any e-bike that is less than 750 watts. However, the riders still must be over the age of 16.

Many law enforcement agencies say they are bringing awareness due to the increased ridership with e-bikes and e-scooters. Law enforcement agencies say this is a huge safety issue, so these rules in place are needed.

"With e-scooters, you are out there, and you don't have airbags protecting you, said Trooper Sherri Mendez, Colorado State Patrol. "You don't have the safety features that vehicles do. It is more dangerous to be out there. You are more prone to neck and head injuries if you are riding one of those devices."

With each jurisdiction providing its own set of rules, here are a few agencies that have posted the dos and don'ts on their websites or shared the rules directly with CBS Colorado. Those include: