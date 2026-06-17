Denver officials remind everyone E-motorcycles and mopeds not allowed on trails

As the weather warms and more people use Denver's parks and trails, the city is reminding everyone what is allowed and what is not.

Denver Parks and Recreation says there has been some confusion about the riding of E-Bikes and mopeds on trails. The city says E-Bikes are allowed but E-Motorcycles and mopeds are not.

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The E-Bikes have to be a Class 1 or Class 2 with a max speed of 20 mph and with working pedals. E-Motorcycles and mopeds are not allowed. Also, you cannot ride anything that can go more than 40 mph and use throttle power instead of pedaling.

The city provided a list of rules that trail users must follow:

Dogs and pets must be on a leash and under physical control at all times. Pet waste must be picked up and disposed of properly. No use or display of marijuana or the use of illegal drugs. No glass bottles or any glass containers allowed in parks. No littering. Use trash cans and dumpsters or pack it out. No weapons, firearms, or fireworks. No throwing, striking, propelling, launching or otherwise operating flying or propelled object of a potentially dangerous nature, such as a hang glider, sky diving, sky sail, drone ("unmanned aerial vehicle"), model airplane, model helicopter, model rocket, golf ball, rock, and similar flying or propelled item ("Flying Object") is not allowed in a Park Facility. A Flying Object does not include a non-motorized model airplane under a half pound in weight, a Frisbee or a kite. Disturbing the peace, including loud music or sound, is prohibited. The sale of goods and services requires a Parks and Recreation Permit. No overnight camping, tents, enclosures, or other unpermitted structures such as air castles, pools, or water slides. Motorized vehicles are allowed only on roads and in parking areas. Large gatherings normally require a permit. To reserve a permit site, call the Denver Parks and Recreation Permit Office at (720) 913-0700 Any type of tree attachment, other than slack lines or hammocks, is prohibited. Any type of attachment to park structures is prohibited. Removal or damage to plants or structures is prohibited. Fires and coals are allowed in grills only. Grills must be at least 12 inches off the ground. Thoroughly extinguish all charcoals, dispose of properly, or pack it out. No feeding or disturbing wildlife. A license is required for fishing. Hand-launched watercraft are allowed in Denver parks with required safety equipment. No swimming is allowed except in swimming pools. Swimming or wading in fountains is prohibited. Rock climbing and off-trail use are prohibited at Red Rocks and Summit Lake Parks.

The city also recommends not having both ears covered with headphones, so you can hear people calling for you.

"We want to create a safe environment for everyone," said Adam Lind, Trails Program Manager, Denver Parks and Recreation. "If you are a mom who is pushing your stroller, you do not want to get buzzed by somebody peddling really hard. In the end, we want people to use the right devices, but we also care about speed."

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Park Rangers say if you get caught breaking the rules, the first time will be a verbal warning, and then a written citation the next time. After that, you will receive a $100 fine, then a $250 fine, and a $500 fine.

"I am not here to crack someone's head or something," Joseph Malczewski, Trails Ranger, Denver Parks and Recreation. "I want people to understand it is a give and take. If you respect me, I will respect you. If you work with me, we will have no problems."

Park rangers say if you need to make a report, dial 311 for the Ranger Assistance Program. They will be on patrol every single day between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.