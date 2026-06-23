Colorado's Douglas County proposes new restrictions on low-powered scooters, off-road vehicles

Douglas County leaders are proposing a new ordinance to add restrictions on low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says too many of these vehicles are being ridden by young, inexperienced riders in public spaces. These are also illegally being ridden in parks, trails, and on private property.

Douglas County

There will be a second reading on Tuesday afternoon for the operation of these vehicles.

If passed, this will:

Require operators of low-powered scooters to possess a valid driver's license when operating on public streets.

Require low-powered scooters to be properly registered and insured when required by law.

Clarify where off-highway vehicles may and may not be operated on public property.

These will also promote safe riding practices, including:

Require riders under age 18 to wear a helmet when operating a low-powered scooter or off-highway vehicle.

Establish penalties for reckless and careless operation.

Prohibit fleeing or attempting to evade law enforcement.

Also, accountability will be increased by:

Establish penalties for unlawful operation of low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles.

Create parental responsibility provisions when minors unlawfully operate these vehicles.

Authorize impoundment of vehicles involved in violations under certain circumstances.

These rules would focus on low-powered scooters and off-road vehicles. A low-powered scooter is a self-propelled vehicle that is designed for roadway use with no more than three wheels. An off-highway vehicle is a motorized vehicle that is designed for off-road recreational use, including dirt bikes, minibikes, and ATVs.

Douglas County

The ordinance would establish penalties if these rules are broken. This includes fines up to $1,000.

These rules are focused on E-motorcycles and E-dirtbikes, not E-bikes.

Before riding an e-dirt bike or e-moto, make sure you're legal to ride:

Requires a driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement

Must be a registered vehicle with a valid license plate and valid insurance to be roadworthy

NOT allowed on sidewalks or pedestrian paths, trails, and open space

Note: If on private property or allowed trails that permit dirt bikes, a license is not required

Many of these vehicles are designed for off-road use only

Owners must contact the Colorado DMV and the Colorado State Patrol for registration and inspection to ride legally.

Low-power E-scooters are machines that operate at 50 cc or between 751 and 4,476 watts. Before riding an e-scooter, make sure you're legal to ride:

Driver's license

Registered vehicle with a sticker

Current insurance

NOT allowed on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, and trails

May be road legal if it meets registration requirements by state law.

Before riding an e-bike, make sure you are legal to ride. Here are the breakdowns:

Class 1: Pedal assist motor cuts out at 20 mph.

How it works: Motor only kicks in when you pedal; it stops assisting at 20 mph. No throttle.

Age Limit: Generally 10+ recommended.

Where it's allowed: Most bike paths, multi-use trails, and Colorado State Park trails. Allowed on roads and bike lanes.

Class 2: Pedal assist or throttle motor cuts out at 20 mph.

How it works: Can be propelled by a throttle without pedaling; stops assisting at 20 mph.

Age Limit: Generally 13+ recommended.

Where it's allowed: Most paved bike paths and roads. Some natural-surface trails (ex. Colorado Springs) may restrict them because of the throttle.

Class 3: Pedal assist motor cuts out at 28 mph. Class 3 e-bikes must also have a speedometer.