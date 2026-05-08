Police in one Colorado town launch tool to report illegal E-bike, motorbike activity

The Parker Police Department is rolling out a new tool as part of their crackdown on illegal E-bike and dirtbike use.

Parker Police

Parker police say this is becoming a real problem among teenagers. Many of these writers are unlicensed and uninsured, and riding them is causing harm to themselves and others, according to investigators. Police also say many situations are leading to damage to parks, trails, and private property.

This is not a crackdown on all E-bikes, so here is a breakdown of the differences.

E-bikes with pedal assist are allowed on trails. Those are considered Class 1 and Class 2 E-bikes that can only go 20 mph.

Class 3E bikes are not allowed on sidewalks, trails and parks. Those go about 28 mph.

Riders can't be younger than 16.

Electric motorcycles and E dirt bikes are prohibited on all public property.

Anyone younger than 18 must wear helmets.

Maximum of 15 mph is enforced on all Parker roads

Parker Police

The online reporting link allows you to fill out when and where you saw unsafe, illegal activity happen. Police ask that the rider's description and how they are behaving be included in the post.

If you don't want to wait and need to report activity in progress, police say to call the non-emergency number (303) 841-9800 or 911 for any emergencies.