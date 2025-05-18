Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect, cyclist killed

By Christa Swanson

CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a driver who reportedly struck and killed a cyclist Sunday.

According to CSP, a person driving a blue Toyota Highlander hit the cyclist just before noon on 95th Street and Avocet Lane. CSP said the Highlander has heavy front-end damage and fled north on 95th Street.

Authorities said the cyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

They asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information and hasn't spoken to investigators contact CSP dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number as 1D251939.

